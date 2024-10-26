24 die, 5 injured in passenger bus crash

JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) - A bus headed to Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua collided with a tractor-trailer along the toll road connecting Aguascalientes along the Guadalupe-Cuauhtémoc section killing 24 passengers, according to the National Guard of Zacatecas.

The bus originated in Tepic, Nayarit and was headed to Juarez when a semi pulling carrying corn hit the bus causing it to rollover.

Five people were transported to area hospitals with various severe injuries.

The National Guard closed down the roadway while the injured were treated and authorities conduct an investigation.