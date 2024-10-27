Fabens ISD announces sole finalist for Superintendent

FABENS, Texas (KVIA) - Dr. Rogelio Segovia has been selected at the lone finalist to lead the Fabens Independent School District.

The District's Board of Trustees announced Sunday they selected Dr. Segovia due to "his extensive experience, leadership skills, and commitment to student success."

Dr. Segovia was an assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction at the Fabens ISD.

Board members say their selection process included interviewing multiple candidates.

The District will have to wait at least 21 days before they officially hire Dr. Segovia per Texas Law.

This time period will give the community an opportunity to learn more about his vision and goals for the district's future, according to a release from the District.