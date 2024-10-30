Teal Pumpkin Project aims to make Halloween safer for El Paso kids with allergies

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- With Halloween quickly approaching, parents are being reminded of candy safety, especially for children with food allergies. Dairy, nuts, and gluten are all common ingredients found in Halloween treats and are also top allergens that can pose life-threatening risks.

ABC-7 spoke to Dr. Jesus Gamez, trauma medical director at Del Sol Medical Center, who emphasized the importance of inspecting each piece of candy, “These things that are not necessarily sealed or homemade goods, it's best to just stay safe and make sure that the candy is sealed properly and hasn't been tampered with,” he said.

Families who are choosing to offer non-food alternatives as a safer option can join the Teal Pumpkin Project, a nationwide initiative by Food Allergy Research and Education (FARE).

The Teal Pumpkin Project encourages households to display a teal pumpkin outside their homes, signaling that allergy-friendly, non-food treats are available.

ABC-7 also spoke to Kelly Clearly, senior director of education and support programs at FARE, who says trick-or-treating can be stressful for some kids. “At Halloween, that's a time that these kids are getting candy that's not as controlled as their day to day life may be," she said. "So it just poses an extra risk."

Instead of candy, families can have stickers, small toys, glow sticks, or slime available for trick-or-treaters, making it fun and inclusive for all. “Any non-food item can light up those kids’ eyes,” Clearly said.

To join the initiative, families can register their homes on the Teal Pumpkin Project Map.