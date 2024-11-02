It’s time to turn back the clocks and “Check the Chip”

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - At the same time you are turning back the clock for Daylight Savings Time and checking the battery on your smoke alarm, experts say it is a good time to check on your pet's microchip.

The El Paso Animal Services and the Resource Rover Team are highlighting their "Straylight Savings" campaign. A reminder to all pet owners to "check the chip" and make sure all the information is current and that the pet actually has a microchip.

Registering and updating the information on the microchip increases the chances for finding and reuniting lost pets.

According to the El Paso Animal Services, almost 20,000 pets have entered their shelters this year along. Some are microchipped but with outdated contact details.

The American Veterinary Medical Association says having a microchip up to date makes it possible to reunited owners with their pets by more than 50 percent.

In order to update the information, pet owners need to get the microchip number. The number can be located using a scanning wand available at the El Paso Fire Department and your pet's veterinarian office.

Then visit PetMicrochipLookup.org to find the microchip's manufacturer and update the contact information. Registering the chip provides additional security and accessibility in locating a lost pet. You can visit free databases like foundanimal.org or petcolovelost.org.

If you pet is not microchipped, you can check the El Paso Animal Services calendar for free microchip events at www.ElPasoAnimalServices.org. Most veterinarians can also microchip your pet for a fee.