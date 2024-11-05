El Paso Election Day 2024: What’s on the ballot for voters
EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — Voters across El Paso County are heading to the polls today to cast their vote on key local races. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with 116 voting centers available throughout the county. Here’s a quick guide to the key races and propositions on the ballot:
Mayoral Race:
Eight candidates are running to become El Paso’s next mayor, including three sitting city representatives:
- Renard U. Johnson, businessman
- Cassandra Hernandez, city representative
- Brian Kennedy, city representative and attorney
- Isabel Salcido, city representative, realtor, and business owner
- Marco Antonio Contreras, restaurant owner
- Steven B. Winters, Army retiree
- Elizabeth Cordova, magazine owner
- Ben Mendoza, mediator
ABC-7 spoke to the candidates with the most campaign activity, based on the number and campaign contributions. Click here for xtra depth and perspective.
District Attorney Race:
In the race for District Attorney of the 34th Judicial District, Republican incumbent Bill Hicks is facing James Montoya, a Democrat and Deputy Public Defender.
Both candidates say they are prioritizing the Walmart shooting case, with Hicks supporting a jury decision on sentencing and Montoya pushing for the death penalty.
ABC-7 spoke to both candidates, click here for xtra depth and perspective on key issues discussed.
UMC Medical Bond:
Voters will decide on a $396.6 million bond for University Medical Center upgrades. If passed, the bond will fund new facilities, including a burn center, and expand bed capacity and operating rooms.
For homeowners with an average property value of $200,000, this would add approximately $70 to annual property taxes.
County Quality of Life Bond:
The county is proposing a $323.8 million bond. Voters will vote on each proposition separately:
- Parks and recreation improvements
- A new medical examiner’s office
- Courthouse upgrades
- Renovation of the County Coliseum
- A new animal shelter
If all propositions are approved, the bond would add about $60 annually in property taxes for an average $200,000 home.
Combined with the UMC bond, property taxes would increase by over $130 per year for an average homeowner.
Click here to access our 2024 Voter Guide.