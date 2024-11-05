Skip to Content
El Paso Election Day 2024: What’s on the ballot for voters

Published 5:52 AM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — Voters across El Paso County are heading to the polls today to cast their vote on key local races. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with 116 voting centers available throughout the county. Here’s a quick guide to the key races and propositions on the ballot:

Mayoral Race:

Eight candidates are running to become El Paso’s next mayor, including three sitting city representatives: 

  • Renard U. Johnson, businessman
  • Cassandra Hernandez, city representative
  • Brian Kennedy, city representative and attorney
  • Isabel Salcido, city representative, realtor, and business owner
  • Marco Antonio Contreras, restaurant owner
  • Steven B. Winters, Army retiree
  • Elizabeth Cordova, magazine owner
  • Ben Mendoza, mediator

ABC-7 spoke to the candidates with the most campaign activity, based on the number and campaign contributions. Click here for xtra depth and perspective.

District Attorney Race:

In the race for District Attorney of the 34th Judicial District, Republican incumbent Bill Hicks is facing James Montoya, a Democrat and Deputy Public Defender. 

Both candidates say they are prioritizing the Walmart shooting case, with Hicks supporting a jury decision on sentencing and Montoya pushing for the death penalty. 

ABC-7 spoke to both candidates, click here for xtra depth and perspective on key issues discussed.

UMC Medical Bond:

Voters will decide on a $396.6 million bond for University Medical Center upgrades. If passed, the bond will fund new facilities, including a burn center, and expand bed capacity and operating rooms. 

For homeowners with an average property value of $200,000, this would add approximately $70 to annual property taxes.

County Quality of Life Bond:

The county is proposing a $323.8 million bond. Voters will vote on each proposition separately:

  • Parks and recreation improvements
  • A new medical examiner’s office
  • Courthouse upgrades
  • Renovation of the County Coliseum
  • A new animal shelter

If all propositions are approved, the bond would add about $60 annually in property taxes for an average $200,000 home. 

Combined with the UMC bond, property taxes would increase by over $130 per year for an average homeowner.

Click here to access our 2024 Voter Guide.

Isabella Martinez

