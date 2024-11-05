El Paso Election Day 2024: What’s on the ballot for voters

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — Voters across El Paso County are heading to the polls today to cast their vote on key local races. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with 116 voting centers available throughout the county. Here’s a quick guide to the key races and propositions on the ballot:

Mayoral Race:

Eight candidates are running to become El Paso’s next mayor, including three sitting city representatives:

Renard U. Johnson, businessman

Cassandra Hernandez, city representative

Brian Kennedy, city representative and attorney

Isabel Salcido, city representative, realtor, and business owner

Marco Antonio Contreras, restaurant owner

Steven B. Winters, Army retiree

Elizabeth Cordova, magazine owner

Ben Mendoza, mediator

District Attorney Race:

In the race for District Attorney of the 34th Judicial District, Republican incumbent Bill Hicks is facing James Montoya, a Democrat and Deputy Public Defender.

Both candidates say they are prioritizing the Walmart shooting case, with Hicks supporting a jury decision on sentencing and Montoya pushing for the death penalty.

UMC Medical Bond:

Voters will decide on a $396.6 million bond for University Medical Center upgrades. If passed, the bond will fund new facilities, including a burn center, and expand bed capacity and operating rooms.

For homeowners with an average property value of $200,000, this would add approximately $70 to annual property taxes.

County Quality of Life Bond:

The county is proposing a $323.8 million bond. Voters will vote on each proposition separately:

Parks and recreation improvements

A new medical examiner’s office

Courthouse upgrades

Renovation of the County Coliseum

A new animal shelter

If all propositions are approved, the bond would add about $60 annually in property taxes for an average $200,000 home.

Combined with the UMC bond, property taxes would increase by over $130 per year for an average homeowner.

