Skip to Content
Xtra

ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Candidates for El Paso District Attorney and El Paso County Sheriff

KVIA
By
Updated
today at 11:55 AM
Published 11:51 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 Xtra Sunday wraps up our series of "Your Voice, Your Vote" previews of local races in the November general election with a look at the races for El Paso District Attorney and El Paso County Sheriff.

In the race for District Attorney, Republican incumbent Bill Hicks and Democratic challenger James Montoya will discuss topics including their thoughts on the timeline for the state's trial against the Walmart shooter, how they would tackle the rising number of DWI's in El Paso, and improving the transparency of the district attorney's office.

The candidates for El Paso County Sheriff, Republican Minerva Torres Shelton and Democrat Oscar Ugarte will answer questions regarding the top three crimes in El Paso County and how they would address them as Sheriff, their plans to improve policing in rural areas of the county, and their position on Texas Senate Bill 4, which would give local law enforcement the authority to arrest people who they believe entered the country illegally. The legislation is still tied up in a federal appeals court.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.

Article Topic Follows: Xtra
abc-7 xtra
district attorney
el paso county sheriff
your voice your vote

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mark Ross

Mark Ross is the anchor and producer of ABC-7 Xtra.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content