ABC-7 XTRA SUNDAY: Candidates for El Paso District Attorney and El Paso County Sheriff

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 Xtra Sunday wraps up our series of "Your Voice, Your Vote" previews of local races in the November general election with a look at the races for El Paso District Attorney and El Paso County Sheriff.

In the race for District Attorney, Republican incumbent Bill Hicks and Democratic challenger James Montoya will discuss topics including their thoughts on the timeline for the state's trial against the Walmart shooter, how they would tackle the rising number of DWI's in El Paso, and improving the transparency of the district attorney's office.

The candidates for El Paso County Sheriff, Republican Minerva Torres Shelton and Democrat Oscar Ugarte will answer questions regarding the top three crimes in El Paso County and how they would address them as Sheriff, their plans to improve policing in rural areas of the county, and their position on Texas Senate Bill 4, which would give local law enforcement the authority to arrest people who they believe entered the country illegally. The legislation is still tied up in a federal appeals court.

ABC-7 Xtra Sunday airs at 10:35 p.m., right after ABC-7 at Ten Weekend.