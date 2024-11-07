Skip to Content
Shrine Extreme Circus comes to El Paso with jaw-dropping acts

Published 4:47 AM

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — The Shrine Extreme Circus is back in town at the El Paso County Coliseum this weekend!

You can expect thrilling acts, from BMX and Moto Rider stunts to high-wire performances and the beautiful Carden family elephants.

Show Schedule:

  • Thursday, Nov. 7: 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Nov. 8: 7 p.m.
  • Saturday, Nov. 9: 11 a.m., 3 p.m., & 7 p.m.
  • Sunday, Nov. 10: 12 p.m. & 6 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now, with general admission starting at $20 online and a Buy One Get One offer for select levels available at www.spectacularcircus.com

Doors open one hour before each show for preshow festivities, including performer meet and greets, animal rides, and interactive fun.

For a behind-the-scenes look at the Shrine Extreme Circus, tune in to Good Morning El Paso now! 

Isabella Martinez

