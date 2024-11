Sunland Park Fire posted equipment will help provide fire protection to Sierra County and Dona Ana County Neighbors helping Neighbors.

A self-contained breathing apparatus is a respirator worn by firefighters that helps deliver breathable compressed air.

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Sunland Park Fire Department donated 8 Scott self-contained breathing apparatus to the Spaceport America Fire Department.

