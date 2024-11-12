City leaders to review El Paso Electric’s disconnection policies

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — El Paso City Council will discuss new protections for El Paso Electric customers facing service disconnections, following concerns that nearly 25% of customers are behind on their bills.

City Representative Cassandra Hernandez placed the item on today's agenda after reports suggested potential issues with El Paso Electric’s compliance with state regulations.

Texas law requires utility companies to provide notice and offer deferred payment plans before disconnecting service. These rules are designed to protect vulnerable customers, particularly those facing illness or extreme weather conditions.

According to agenda documents, many residents are enrolled in payment plans following Advanced Metering System (AMS) installations, which some believe have led to higher bills and increased disconnection risks.

Council is set to review whether El Paso Electric is fully complying with state regulations, examine the effects of AMS installations on customer billing and payment plan enrollments, and consider additional municipal safeguards, beyond state requirements.

Local protections can include extended notice periods, additional protections for low-income and elderly residents, or a mandate for El Paso Electric to offer alternatives before proceeding with a disconnection.

A spokesperson for El Paso Electric told ABC-7 that the company is already working with the city to address these questions.

The city council meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at City Hall.