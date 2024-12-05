El Paso County judge to hear more testimonies regarding allegations of altered documents in migrant riot cases

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — A months-long legal battle involving migrant riot cases continues today. County Judge Ruben Morales is set to hear more testimonies about allegations of mishandled court records by the El Paso District Attorney’s Office.

The case dates back to March and April, when hundreds of migrants were accused of breaching concertina wire and rushing law enforcement along the Southern Border. Over 200 migrants were arrested and charged with misdemeanor riot participation.

In May, Chief Public Defender Kelli Childress argued that the cases had been improperly transferred between courts and that Judge Morales lacked jurisdiction. Judge Morales agreed, dismissing 211 cases. In June, he dismissed 59 additional cases for the same reason.

District Attorney Bill Hicks, however, has continuously said that the errors were minor and should not have impacted the court's ability to hear the cases.

The current hearing focuses on the 59 dismissed cases from June. Childress claims court records in those cases were altered. She alleges that an attachment mysteriously appeared in the court files on the same day the cases were dismissed, raising concerns about potential misconduct.

During a hearing on Monday, members of the D.A.'s office testified that the issues were "clerical errors." Today we are expecting to hear more testimonies from members of the County Clerk’s Office.

The hearing begins at 9 a.m. at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse.

Stay with ABC-7 for updates on the latest developments.