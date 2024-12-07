Man sentenced to 30 years for mother’s murder in 2023

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Jake Butler Bean pleaded guilty on Thursday to shooting and killing his mother on July 6, 2023 at his parent's home in the Upper Valley.

Court documents show Bean was scheduled for a jury trial on Monday, December 9, before his plea Thursday. He was sentenced to 30 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice Jail. He was also given credit for 518 days of time served.

The shooting took place at the 6200 block of Strahan Road. Court documents obtained by ABC-7 say that about 6:25 p.m. on July 6 police responded to the family home and found Jake Bean unconscious alongside his mother Tracy who had a gunshot wound.

James Bean, Jake's father, told police he had seen his son walk into his workshop and was drunk, which was normal for Jake who often became violent towards his father.

When Tracey Bean came home, the court documents state, she got into an argument with Jake and he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at his mother.

Tracy tried to take the gun away and his father told police he saw when Jake pulled the trigger shooting his mother in the torso, according to court records.

When she fell to the ground, her son pointed the gun at her back, and his father grabbed the revolver and restrained Jake until he passed out, the court documents further detailed.

Jake was taken to an area hospital for medical care and was arrested and charged with murder after his release.

"I didn't kill my mother did I?" he asked officers several times after he was released from the hospital, according to police reports.