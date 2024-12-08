Police seek information on 3 men for burglary of vehicles, stealing 2 weapons

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are asking for the public's collaboration to identify a group of men they say burglarized cars at an apartment complex in West El Paso and stole two weapons.

According to police reports, three men were seen trying to enter different vehicles at the parking lot of the West Town Apartment Complex on S. Mesa Hills on November 23.

The men were recorded by security cameras. One of the vehicles was broken into and the alleged burglars stole a handgun and a file.

Police believe these are the same men that may have broken into a vehicle at the same complex in October. A security camera caught a blue sedan during the burglary which is believed to be connected to the group of men.

They are described as wearing hooded jackets to hide their faces.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 915-566-8477 (TIPS), you can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward if your tip leads to an arrest. You can also provide information online at www.cselpaso.org.