Thousands expected to vote in city run-off election

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Thousands were expected to head to the polls Saturday to cast their ballots for 7 city races, including Mayor and 5 city council representatives.

The mayoral race has raised the most attention and donors in this election cycle.

There are two city council seats that are for unexpired terms, District 5 formerly held by Isabel Salcido who vacated the seat to run for mayor.

District 3 is also an unexpired term race, Cassandra Hernandez left the seat open when she also decided to make a bid for mayor. Her term was coming to an end.

The polls are open until 7 p.m. Saturday.

Stay with ABC-7 on-air and online for the elections results and team coverage of the highly contested races.