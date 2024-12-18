Las Cruces Public Schools finalizes new school boundary changes

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) — The Las Cruces Public Schools Board of Education unanimously approved district-wide boundary changes during a meeting Tuesday evening. The adjustments will impact high schools, middle schools, and elementary schools beginning with the 2025-26 school year.

Feedback from surveys and town hall meetings helped shape the final decisions, particularly for high schools. The board voted for Option 3 Revised, which aims to address overcrowding and balance enrollment numbers. Centennial High School’s enrollment will decrease slightly, while Las Cruces High School’s enrollment will increase. The changes also aim to direct more students to Mayfield High School to accommodate growth in certain neighborhoods.

Las Cruces Public Schools, revised option 3 high school zone change map

For elementary schools, Option 1 was selected as the new boundary map. This option was the most popular choice among families and will impact seven of the district’s 25 elementary schools. The adjustments include boundary changes ahead of Columbia Elementary’s reopening next year.

Las Cruces Public Schools, option 1 elementary zone change map

Middle school boundaries will follow Option 3, affecting six campuses including Camino Real, Lynn, Picacho, Sierra, Vista and Zia. The Mesilla Valley Leadership Academy will remain a school of choice. The district says only 5.5% of students will be impacted by the middle school changes.

Las Cruces Public Schools, option 3 middle school zone change map

District officials emphasized that these boundary updates are intended to relieve overcrowded schools and evenly distribute resources.

The district will begin a community rollout period in January to prepare families for the upcoming changes. Officials say they will work with families on a case-by-case basis to address individual needs during the transition.

“We know we’re not going to make everybody happy,” said LCPS spokeswoman Kelly Jameson to ABC-7. “But we really, are committed to equitable spaces for our students, for comfortable driving environments for our students.

Updated boundary maps will be posted on the district’s website. The board will meet again in February and May for additional updates on the redistricting process.