Man wanted for kidnapping warranted arrested in San Elizario

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) - Constables with Precinct 6 arrested a man wanted on a felony kidnapping warrant out of Los Angeles, California.

The deputy constables say Miguel Angel Salas, 24, was seen speeding at the 12300 block of Glorietta in San Elizario Saturday about 9:45 a.m.

Deputies stopped Salas and conducted a warrant check as part of the traffic stop, which showed he was wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department.

He was arrested and presented to the El Paso County Jail Magistrate and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility.

Salas has a $1 million bond.