Lower Valley house fire displaces family, no injuries

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire crews were able to put out a fire at a Lower Valley home early Saturday.

It happened on the 8000 block of Bowen Road about midnight.

El Paso Fire categorized it as a Condition 2 fire with heavy smoke showing.

ABC-7 crews spoke with one of the residents of the house who said fire crews had to break through the roof to find the fire.

No injuries were reported. The family living in the home and their pets were able to get out.

They are being helped by the Red Cross.

No official word yet on the cause of the fire.

