Korean War veteran celebrates 102nd birthday at Hooters

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Harry Perez Cerezo was surrounded by family and friends who helped him celebrate birthday 102.

Cerezo served in the armed forces for 22 years including the Korean War.

He was awarded the Purple Heart. It is a military medal awarded to those wounded or killed in action.

Cerezo said he would go to Hooters with his wife for many years and it was a sweet reminder of those times since his wife passed away.

"I exercise three times a day," Cerezo said is his secret to living a long life.

Since celebrating his 101st and 102nd birthdays at Hooters, Cerezo says he is going to make it his tradition from now on.