Truck fire injures 3 people, police investigate

Published 4:46 PM

UPDATE: El Paso Police posted that Exit 24A - Trowbridge at I-10 East is closed due to emergency vehicles working at the site of the truck fire. Police say there is minor backup and clearing time is until further notice.

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -El Paso fire crews were able to put out a truck that caught fire in central El Paso Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported at 3:47 p.m. at Gateway East and Cleveland. 

Fire crews were able to get it under control. 

The El Paso Fire Department spokesperson says three people received burns and two were taken to area hospitals for treatment of serious injuries and one person went to the hospital on their own. 

El Paso police are currently at the scene investigating. 

