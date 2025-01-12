“Friend of the Court” brief filed by county attorney in support of Annunciation House

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Attorney's office filed an amicus brief with the Texas Supreme Court supporting Annunciation House.

The "friend of the court" brief filed by County Attorney Christina Sanchez urges the court to deny a motion filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton seeking to close the non-profit organization.

According to a release from the county attorney's office, Annunciation House "has been a cornerstone of the El Paso community for over 45 years, providing essential services to migrants, immigrants, and refugees".

In the brief, Sanchez argues that closing down Annunciation House would force migrants to live in the streets creating a public health and safety issue, by increasing crime, disease and strain on local resources.

The closure would also force the county to use significant resources to provide services to those who are being served by Annunciation House.

"The Attorney General's actions against Annunciation House will discourage other organizations and individuals from providing aid to migrants," the brief states.

The brief highlights the long-standing relationship the non-profit has with federal immigration agencies.

The Texas Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in the lawsuit filed by Paxton against Annunciation House on Monday at 8 a.m.