El Paso outreach crews head out to address homelessness in our community

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — El Paso volunteers and outreach crews are coming together to address homelessness in our community.

Emergence Health Network’s Unhoused Street Outreach Team is collaborating with the El Paso Homeless Coalition for the city wide outreach effort. This is part of the point in time count, an annual count of unhoused individuals in El Paso.

This count happens every year, on a single night in January. Crews will canvass the county, covering alleys, ditches, and major intersections. The focus is to gather data about both sheltered and unsheltered individuals and then send it to the Department of Housing and Urban Development to identify trends and determine what resources to fund.

The crews will be offering blankets, supplies and links to community resources to get help with mental health support and substance use concern.

“A lot of programs sometimes require chronic homelessness, but we've seen an increase of people who don't have chronicity, meaning they haven't been on the streets for over a year,” Christine Gonzalez, program supervisor for the unhoused programs at Emergence Health Network, told ABC-7. “So they are giving more programs where you don't need that element and you're able to just get the assistance, regardless of how long you've been on the streets.”

If you would like to volunteer or donate to help the mission of the El Paso Homeless Coalition, you can call 915-843-2170.

Multiple local organizations came together to make this outreach possible, including Horizon Elementary, TXDoT, El Pasoans Fighting Hunger and the Braden Aboud Memorial Foundation.

