Colombia agrees to ‘unrestricted acceptance of deportees’ after visa sanctions, tariffs, and enhanced inspections were issued

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - In a statement by the White House the press secretary said the Country of Colombia agreed to 'unrestricted acceptance' of immigrants from Colombia that entered into the U.S. illegally.

“The Government of Colombia has agreed to all of President Trump’s terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens from Colombia returned from the United States, including on U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay,” press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in the statement. “Based on this agreement, the fully drafted IEEPA tariffs and sanctions will be held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement.”

Also President Trump will not impose the 25% tariff unless Colombia fails to honor their agreement.

While the tariffs and financial sanctions are on pause, the White House said the enhanced inspections by Customs and Border Protection and visa sanctions issued by the State Department will remain in place until such time that a planeload of Colombian deportees are successfully returned and accepted by the government of Colombia.