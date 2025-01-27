El Paso County Commissioners to discuss executive orders and directives

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- El Paso County Commissioners are set to discuss the recent federal executive orders and Department of Justice directives on immigration during their meeting later this morning.

County Judge Ricardo Samaniego has already emphasized the county’s commitment to community safety and support.

In a press conference last week, County Attorney Christina Sanchez reiterated that her office does not ask about immigration status when helping individuals, particularly those seeking protective orders for domestic violence.

“We will work to ensure that when they go to the courthouse to have their hearing heard, that they feel safe and that their their well-being is not jeopardized.” Sanchez said. “Because immigration status at the end of the day, when you're talking about public safety and law enforcement response, should have no bearing in how you react to that. “

Sanchez says this is not the first time the county deals with this situation, recalling the 2017 incident when ICE agents arrested a transgender woman, a convicted criminal in the country illegally, while she was filing a protective order at the El Paso County Courthouse. She anticipates challenges in the coming months, including a potential decline in individuals seeking help from law enforcement, as they did back in 2017.

Sanchez is also calling on local lawyers to volunteer for pro bono work, “If there's ever a time to use that legal license and your legal background for something and you want to help your community, this is it now,” she said.

The Commissioners Court meeting will begin at 9:30 a.m. at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse. Stay with ABC-7 for the latest development.