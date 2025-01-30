Live updates: D.C. mayor holds news conference on deadly plane crash

Officials are turning their focus to recovery from rescue. Here's what to know

There are not believed to be any survivors from the midair collision of an American Airlines passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter, and officials are now turning their focus to recovering the bodies of those onboard.

Officials gave an update on the situation on Thursday morning. Here’s what we learned:

Bodies recovered : Twenty-seven bodies from the American Airlines passenger jet and one from the military helicopter have been recovered. There were believed to have been 64 people onboard the passenger jet and three on the helicopter.

: Twenty-seven bodies from the American Airlines passenger jet and one from the military helicopter have been recovered. There were believed to have been 64 people onboard the passenger jet and three on the helicopter. Both flights on standard patterns : Both flights were on their respective “standard flight pattern” when the crash took place, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said. “This was not unusual with a military aircraft flying the river and aircraft landing at DCA.”

: Both flights were on their respective “standard flight pattern” when the crash took place, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said. “This was not unusual with a military aircraft flying the river and aircraft landing at DCA.” Fuselage found: The wreckage of the American Airlines jet broke apart, Duffy said.

The wreckage of the American Airlines jet broke apart, Duffy said. AA points to copter path: American Airlines’ CEO seemed to place blame for the collision on the helicopter. “At this time, we don’t know why the military aircraft came into the path of the PSA aircraft,” Robert Isom said Thursday morning.

American Airlines’ CEO seemed to place blame for the collision on the helicopter. “At this time, we don’t know why the military aircraft came into the path of the PSA aircraft,” Robert Isom said Thursday morning. Collision “preventable”: “We are going to wait for all the information to come in from this vantage point, but … what I’ve seen so far, do I think this was preventable? Absolutely,” Duffy said.

“We are going to wait for all the information to come in from this vantage point, but … what I’ve seen so far, do I think this was preventable? Absolutely,” Duffy said. Airport reopens: Reagan National airport will reopen at 11 a.m. Thursday, even as recovery of bodies and aircraft wreckage continues. It will be up to each airline to determine whether any flights are delayed or canceled, but “all are comfortable” allowing planes to land again, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority CEO Jack Potter said.

Collision was "absolutely" preventable, new Transportation secretary says

From CNN's Chris Boyette

The midair collision Wednesday night of an American Airlines passenger jet and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter was “preventable,” the newly sworn-in Transportation secretary told reporters Thursday morning.

“We are going to wait for all the information to come in from this vantage point, but … what I’ve seen so far, do I think this was preventable? Absolutely,” Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said.

The secretary was agreeing with President Donald Trump’s post on social media Wednesday that the collision “should have been prevented.”

Officials confident they will recover bodies of those killed in midair collision, fire chief says

From CNN's Antoinette Radford

Officials are confident they will recover all bodies of those killed in the midair collision Wednesday night of an American Airlines passenger jet and a military helicopter, DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said.

Sixty-seven people are believed dead: 64 aboard the passenger jet and three on the US Army Black Hawk helicopter. Twenty-eight bodies had been recovered already, he said Thursday morning.

“I’m confident that we will do that, and that will take us a little bit of time, though. It may involve some more equipment,” Donnelly said of the recovery effort, adding the next phase of the operation would be led by the National Transportation Safety Board.

"We don't know why the military aircraft came into the path" of the passenger jet, American Airlines CEO says

From CNN's Chris Boyette

The CEO of American Airlines seemed to place blame for the midair collision between the American Airlines passenger jet operated by PSA and a US Army Black Hawk on the helicopter.

“At this time, we don’t know why the military aircraft came into the path of the PSA aircraft,” American Airlines CEO Robert Isom said Thursday morning.

Both the jet and the helicopter were taking a “standard flight pattern” Wednesday night, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said.

No one believed to have survived: Focus now switching to recovery operation, fire chief says

From CNN's Antoinette Radford

Rescue workers search the Potomac River on Thursday after a plane crashed into the river near Washington, DC. Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

There are not believed to be any survivors from the midair collision over the Potomac River, and rescuers are now conducting a recovery operation, DC Fire and EMS Chief John Donnelly said.

“We are now at a point where we’re switching from a rescue operation to a recovery operation. At this point, we don’t believe there are any survivors from this accident,” he said in a Thursday morning news conference.

Twenty-seven bodies had been recovered from the passenger jet, and one had been recovered from the military helicopter, Donnelly confirmed.

Fuselage of jet found upside down in 3 sections in river

From CNN's Andy Rose

The wreckage of the American Airlines jet that collided with a military helicopter and plunged into the Potomac River was broken apart, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said.

The fuselage of the American Airlines plane was inverted. It’s been located in three different sections. It’s in about waist-deep water, so that recovery is going to go on today.

Duffy said the work to recover the wreckage from the Potomac is underway.

“As that recovery takes place of the fuselage of the aircraft, NTSB is going to start to analyze that aircraft, partner with the FAA with all the information we have to get the best results possible for the American people,” he said.

Both flights were on standard pattern last night, Transportation secretary says

From CNN's Antoinette Radford

Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy speaks during a press conference on Thursday. WJLA

Both the American Airlines jet and the military helicopter were taking a “standard flight pattern” last night, Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy said Thursday morning.

“This was a clear night last night; the helicopter was in the standard pattern. If you live in the DC area, you will see helicopters up and down the river,” he said during a news conference.

“This was a standard fight pattern last night as well.”

“The American Airline flight coming in to land was in a standard flight pattern as it was coming into DCA, so this was not unusual with a military aircraft flying the river and aircraft landing at DCA,” Duffy said.

American Airlines shares toll-free number for family of victims

From CNN's Chris Boyette

American Airlines has shared a toll-free number and said family of people who were onboard American Airlines Flight 5342 when it collided midair with a US Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan National Airport should call for information.

“If you believe you may have loved ones on board Flight 5342, call American Airlines toll-free at 800-679-8215.”

American Airlines

The passenger jet was carrying 64 people and the Black Hawk helicopter had three soldiers on board.

Mayor Muriel Bowser speaks during a press conference at Reagan National Airport on Thursday. WJLA

A press briefing is taking place at Reagan National Airport with Washington, DC, Mayor Muriel Bowser on the fatal midair collision between an American Airlines passenger jet carrying 64 people and a US Army Black Hawk helicopter with three soldiers on board.

We’ll bring you the latest information from DC officials as we get it.

Notice: This is a collection of live updates originally published on CNN.