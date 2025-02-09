Awareness, prevention and hope

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Cancer is a word no one wants to hear, and often, its the one we hear too late.

Physicians say understanding the risk factors, knowing what to look for, and taking proactive steps can reduce the risks significantly.

Adopting healthy habits, scheduling regular screenings, and understanding your body are key to catching cancer early on, when it's most treatable.

"Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in the U.S. But what's important is that many of the top cancers that are responsible for this actually have proven methods to detect them early and to prevent them," said Doctor Jennifer Molokwu, Professor of Family and Community Medicine and Director of Cancer Prevention and Control Program at Texas Tech Health Sciences Center of El Paso.

Dr. Molokwu says it is vital everyone pay attention to the signs their body is sending them. Different types of cancers show various symptoms which is why regular screenings are important.

"For many people, they hear the word caner and they hear a death sentence. But what is important to understand is for most cancers, the earlier we can detect it, the more likely your treatment is to be effective. And sometimes curative," added Dr. Molokwu.

Women should schedule their mammograms beginning at age 40. And for those with a family history of cancer, they may need to begin screenings even earlier, depending on age and risk factors.

Men need to have their doctor's check and monitor their prostate regularly to spot any changes, specially if there is a history of the disease in the family.