Flu Cases surge in El Paso as Texas sees high influenza activity

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) — Flu cases are on the rise in El Paso as Texas experiences one of the highest levels of influenza activity in the country, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

ABC-7 spoke to Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso’s health authority, who said local hospitals are seeing an uptick in flu cases, particularly among young children and seniors. Ocaranza says El Paso’s flu season typically runs from October to March or April.

The city’s health department does not track exact numbers, but monitors flu patterns through surveillance sampling to identify trends and possible virus mutations. “We are interested to know why is because the virus is changing,” said Ocaranza.

Ocaranza says Influenza A is the dominant strain spreading in El Paso and leading to doctor visits. The CDC recently reported that more people are seeking medical care for flu-like illnesses nationwide at the highest level in at least 15 years.

Dr. Ocaranza says it’s not too late to get vaccinated, “If you haven't gotten sick with the flu, it's recommended that you get your flu shot every year because every year the flu virus changes,” he emphasized. “One thing that is important to remind the community is that the flu shot is not going to be the one that is going to get you sick.” He says the flu shot is the best way to take precaution and prevent complications.

Ocaranza also says proper is extremely effective: washing hands frequently, avoiding close contact with sick individuals and covering coughs and sneezes. He says people are most contagious before symptoms appear, during fever and slightly after.

“Every year during the flu season, we see people ending up in the hospital,” Ocaranza said. “They're even young adults that may seem to think that they never get sick. But it can happen, they end up in the hospital, they can end up in the ICU. And unfortunately, every flu season, people can pass away from the flu.”

If you develop symptoms, which include: fever, chills, cough, sore throat, body aches and fatigue, make sure to go to your doctor. Antiviral medications, such as Tamiflu, can help shorten the duration and severity of the flu when taken early.