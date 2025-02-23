Pope remains in critical condition with signs of ‘mild’ kidney failure, Vatican says

Pope still in critical condition with signs of ‘mild’ kidney failure, Vatican says

By Antonia Mortensen, CNN

(CNN) — Pope Francis remains in critical condition, according to the Vatican, with blood tests showing mild signs of kidney failure “which is currently under control,” the Vatican said Sunday.

It added that the pontiff has not shown further respiratory crises since yesterday evening.

Some of his blood tests indicate “an initial, mild, renal failure, which is currently under control,” the Vatican said, adding that the Pope continues to be “vigilant and well oriented.”

Francis, who continues to receive oxygen, took part in the Holy Mass from the apartment set up on the 10th floor of Gemelli hospital on Sunday morning, according to the statement.

“The complexity of the clinical picture, and the necessary wait for pharmacological therapies to provide some feedback, require that the prognosis remain reserved,” the Vatican said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Vatican said Francis had received high flows of oxygen after suffering a respiratory crisis but had a peaceful night in hospital. The Vatican said Francis will remain in hospital following his pneumonia diagnosis in both lungs and did not deliver the weekly Angelus prayer Sunday – for only the third time in his almost 12-year papacy.

The 88-year-old pontiff said his treatment continues and thanked medical staff for their dedication in the text of Sunday’s sermon, which was sent to the press in advance.

The pope’s condition had seemed better earlier in the week, with the Vatican describing him as responding “positively” to medical treatment for pneumonia on Thursday.

The pontiff was admitted to a clinic in Rome on February 14, and initially underwent tests for a respiratory tract infection. He was subsequently diagnosed with pneumonia in both lungs after a later CT scan.

Francis, who is from Argentina, has a vulnerability to respiratory infections. As a young man, he suffered a severe bout of pneumonia that led to the removal of part of one lung.

In 2021, doctors also surgically removed part of his colon in relation to diverticulitis, which can cause inflammation or infection of the colon. He was hospitalized with bronchitis in 2023, and in recent months has had two falls where he bruised his chin and hurt his arm, which was put into a sling.

This is a breaking story. More to come

