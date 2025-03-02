Watch Live: 97th Academy Awards

LOS ANGELES, California (KVIA) - Hollywood's finest arrive at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

It is the first time hosting the Oscars for Conan O'Brien, best known for his late night show.

Movies in the running for the award include "The Brutalist", "Conclave",

"Anora", and the controversial "Emilia Perez".

"The Brutalist" is an epic about a Hungarian-Jewish Holocaust survivor who immigrates to the U.S. and struggles to achieve the American Dream.

The selection of a new pope is the premise behind "Conclave". It is based on a book by Robert Harris, detailing "the power of God and the ambition of men".

The marriage between the son of a Russian oligarch and a stripper is the plot of "Anora". First premiering at the 77th Cannes Film Festival and earning critical acclaim, it also won the Palme d'Or and named one of the top ten films of 2024.

The frontrunner for an Oscar has been riddled with controversy after social media posts by Karla Sofia Gascon, who plays the main character in "Emilia Perez". The film is about a Mexican cartel leader who fakes their death and undergoes gender-affirming surgeries. Gascon earned critical praise and is the first openly transgender actor to be nominated for an Oscar in an acting category.