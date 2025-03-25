Juveniles in deadly Las Cruces mass shooting to appear in court

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KVIA) — The three juveniles arrested in connection with Friday’s deadly mass shooting in Las Cruces are set to make their first court appearances today.

According to New Mexico law, juveniles must appear before a judge within 48 hours of being detained. The hearings will determine whether the suspects remain in custody or will be released under certain conditions.

The suspects face three counts of first-degree murder, and Doña Ana County District Attorney Fernando Macias told ABC-7 his office also plans to add conspiracy to commit murder charges. “There could be other charges that are added on depending on the outcome of the injuries that other victims suffered,” he added.

The DA’s office also intends to seek adult sanctions for the suspects. “This was not accidental. This was perpetrated, intentionally. So it it is our belief that in order to be able to address this epidemic of, firearms use by juveniles, that we have to be the most serious that we possibly can in order to impose the most significant sanctions if these individuals are found guilty of having committed these crimes,” he explained.

Macias also emphasized he does not want to be in a similar situation to the Walmart shooting, “where years after the incident, there still isn’t a conclusion at a local level,” he said. “So do I believe that the matter could be tried within a year's period of time? Absolutely. In situations like this, in order to maintain the confidence of the community, the justice has to be thorough, but it has to be swift."

Two 17-year-olds and a 15 year-old were arrested in connection to the shooting. They are currently being held at the juvenile section of the Doña Ana County Detention Center.

Las Cruces Police Chief Jeremy Story is also expected to provide additional updates on the shooting during a news conference scheduled for 11:30 a.m. today. This will be the second time Chief Story has addressed the public since the shooting.

ABC-7 will provide live updates from the court hearings and the police press conference throughout the day.