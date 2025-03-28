El Paso Chihuahuas swinging into 2025 season

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- Baseball is back in the Borderland as the El Paso Chihuahuas kick off their 2025 season tonight at Southwest University Park. The team will take on the Salt Lake Bees, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

Opening night features a Chihuahuas Rally Towel Giveaway for fans at the game. The excitement continues throughout the weekend with a Fireworks Spectacular after Saturday’s game and Kids Day on Sunday.

Tickets are available at epchihuahuas.com or at the Southwest University Park box office.

Tune into Good Morning El Paso this morning for a live preview from the field and more on what fans can expect.