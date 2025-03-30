Police looking for hit-and-run driver

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver they say killed Jesus Fernando Perez along the 7300 block of North Loop.

Police say Perez and his wife were crossing North Loop near the entrance of the El Paso Community College Valle Verde Campus on Friday, March 21 at about 8:40 p.m.

The driver drove off after striking Perez heading east on North Loop, according to police reports.

Perez was taken to an area hospital but died from his injuries. His wife was not injured.

El Paso Police say they need the public's help in identifying the driver who was in a dark-colored small 4-door car. The car will have damage to the right side.

If you have any information you are asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at www.cselpaso.org. You can remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.