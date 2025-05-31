Skip to Content
EPISD Board of Trustees to discuss superintendent’s contract

EPISD
By
Published 10:46 AM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso Independent School District Board of Trustees are set to discuss Superintendent Diana Sayavedra's "duties and responsibilities and employment status" during a Special Meeting of the Board of Trustees on Tuesday, June 3 at 4 p.m. according to a posted agenda online.

The meeting will be closed as the board members consult with legal counsel. The agenda states they will discuss legal issues related to Sayavedra's duties as superintendent, her responsibilities as the head of the district, and her employment status.

After the executive session discussion takes place, the board will reconvene and, according to the posted agenda, will take final action.

Other items on the agenda include discussing and approving a voluntary separation agreement with the Superintendent of Schools; discussion on the superintendent's employment status, and discussion and action to appoint an interim superintendent.

Sayavedra has been the superintendent at EPISD since January 4, 2022.

Yvonne Suarez

