Dona Ana Fire rescue 3 from Rio Grande

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - A joint effort by members of the Doña Ana Fire Rescue, Mesilla Fire Department, and Las Cruces Fire pulled three people out of the Rio Grande.

Crews were sent out about noon Saturday, after receiving a call about a possible drowning, according to the Doña Ana County Public Safety department.

Crews pulled out all three people and no injuries were reported.

Doña Ana County Public Safety reminds everyone to "be cautious around open water. Conditions can change quickly, always prioritize safety".