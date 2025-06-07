Skip to Content
Top Stories

Dona Ana Fire rescue 3 from Rio Grande

DACO RIO RESCUE 1
Doña Ana County Public Safety
By
New
Published 4:52 PM

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) - A joint effort by members of the Doña Ana Fire Rescue, Mesilla Fire Department, and Las Cruces Fire pulled three people out of the Rio Grande.

Crews were sent out about noon Saturday, after receiving a call about a possible drowning, according to the Doña Ana County Public Safety department.

Crews pulled out all three people and no injuries were reported.

Doña Ana County Public Safety reminds everyone to "be cautious around open water. Conditions can change quickly, always prioritize safety".

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content