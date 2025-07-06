More than 50 dead after severe flooding in central Texas

KERR COUNTY, Texas (KVIA) - The death toll surpasses 50 as crews continue to search for dozens of missing people.

Sunday is the third day of rescue efforts. The Kerr County Sheriff updated the number of dead to 59 in that county alone.

"I got to see firsthand many of the body bags and it breaks my heart. We didn’t know. We know we get rains. We know the river rises, but nobody saw this coming," said Kerr County Judge, Rob Kelly.

Local leaders in the other affected areas put the death toll at 67 for all counties.

"At present there are 11 Camp Mystic campers unaccounted for. Along with one counselor," said Sheriff Larry Leitha.

Rescue teams continue search and rescue efforts but state authorities the likelihood finding survivors decreases every day.

"Our goal is to rescue those in peril and to find those who are lost," said the mayor of Kerr County, Joe Herring Jr.