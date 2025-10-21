Signs, risks, new findings in breast cancer

Ductal carcinoma is the most common breast cancer, but lobular breast cancer is a lesser known breast cancer that is on the rise.

Lobular breast cancer is a growth of cells that begin in the milk-producing glands of the breast.

According to the American Cancer Society, a new study this month revealed that an estimated 33,600 women will be diagnosed with it, or invasive lobular carcinoma this year.

The incidence of breast cancer in Hispanics is lower than in caucasians.

For men, it's not unusual to get diagnosed with breast cancer, and one oncologist at University Medical Center says some are hereditary.

"In every patient, every male patient, they usually is recommended to check their genetic status for what's called brca1 or brca2, genetic traits," says Dr. Jesus Gomez, a medical oncologist and hematologist.

Gomez says to look out for changes in:

Breast size

Any pain

Discoloration or skin changes around the breast or nipple

While the causes are still unknown, oncologists have learned that the rates of breast cancer are higher in:

women who are overweight

women or men who drink every day

Gomez recommends to exercise every day, watch your weight, and minimize or avoid alcohol consumption.