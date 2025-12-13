Incumbent leads run-off election in Village of Vinton mayoral race

VILLAGE OF VINTON, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Elections Department posted the unofficial results in the run-off election for mayor in the Village of Vinton.

The incumbent, Rachel Quintana leads with 54 percent of the votes or 111 votes versus her opponent, Juvencia Rios Ontiveros with 94 votes or 45.85 percent of the total votes.

205 people voted in this election out of a total of 1,12 registered voters or 18.35 percent of the voters.

In the November General Election, neither of the candidates got the majority of the votes forcing the run-off.

The unofficial results were posted just before 8 p.m. by the E Paso County Elections Department.