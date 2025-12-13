Skip to Content
Top Stories

Incumbent leads run-off election in Village of Vinton mayoral race

KVIA
By
Published 8:57 PM

VILLAGE OF VINTON, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Elections Department posted the unofficial results in the run-off election for mayor in the Village of Vinton.

The incumbent, Rachel Quintana leads with 54 percent of the votes or 111 votes versus her opponent, Juvencia Rios Ontiveros with 94 votes or 45.85 percent of the total votes.

205 people voted in this election out of a total of 1,12 registered voters or 18.35 percent of the voters.

In the November General Election, neither of the candidates got the majority of the votes forcing the run-off.

The unofficial results were posted just before 8 p.m. by the E Paso County Elections Department.

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.