Thousands of toys handed out to San Elizario children

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) - Abundant Church kicked off their annual Christmas Toy and Food Giveaway this weekend.

It started in the San Elizario Independent School District where volunteers handed out more than 3,000 toys to children ages 10 and under.

One thousand Christmas Food Boxes were also distributed to area families to help them with the holiday dinner.

Throughout the week the church volunteers plan to give out more than 6,000 toys for kids in the Canutillo, El Paso, Ysleta and Gadsden school district.

Food boxes were only available at the San Elizario distribution.

Photos below courtesy: Abundant Church