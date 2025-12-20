19th Annual Jingle Bell 5K gathers hundreds

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Up and Running hosted their 19th Annual Jingle Bell 5K Run/Walk in West El Paso.

Hundreds of are runners laced up their shoes and helped raise money for the Coach Nathan Casillas Cros Country Fund.

There were awards and prizes for the top three finishers and tamales and hot chocolate at the end of the race.

Casillas was well loved and respected cross country coach at El Paso High. Under Casillas leadership the El Paso High Boys Cross Country team won the 2023 regional championship.

The coach is warmly remembered by his students and those who knew him for his motivational speech and encouragement.

He died on Oct. 8, 2024 of heart attack.

"It was cool to see that, that many people came to run for a race that was dedicated to my coach, that that was good feeling," said one of the runners in today's race, Aydan Lugo.