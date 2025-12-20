Skip to Content
Wheelchair user becomes first to fly into space

BLUE ORIGIN
By
Published 12:47 PM

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The 37th crew of the New Shepard mission completed their flight into space today.

The crew made up of five men and one women successfully flew above the Kármán Line, which is internationally recognized as the boundary of space.

Blue Origin's New Shephard has flown 92 people into space. Today's crew included the first wheelchair user, Michaela (Michi) Benthaus.

“This crew exemplifies the breadth and diversity of people who can now experience spaceflight, from engineers and scientists to entrepreneurs, teachers, and investors from all over the world. Each brings their unique perspective and passion for exploration. Michi's flight is particularly meaningful, demonstrating that space is for everyone, and we are proud to help her achieve this dream,” said Phil Joyce, Senior Vice President of New Shepard.

Yvonne Suarez

