Burglary report leads to fentanyl seizure, one arrest

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at a house in the 1400 block of Valle Ecuador Road in San Elizario on Dec. 22.

Deputies arrived and found a man they say was trying to "avoid detection". The man told deputies he was waiting for an Uber and provided "false identifying information". Deputies were able to positively identify him at David Silva, 33, of El Paso.

During their investigation, deputies say they found Silva had more than 30 fentanyl pills and drug paraphernalia in his possession. He also had five outstanding criminal warrants.

Silva was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Jail with no bond. He is charged with Failure to Identify Fugitive Giving False Information, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1B, and Violation of Probation for Theft of Property.