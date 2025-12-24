Social media threat investigations leads to arrest

Skip to Content
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) received "an emergency disclosure" from TikTok about a school shooting threat.

The FBI says a comment was posted during a livestream "threatening to shoot up a school" and kill children.

Their investigation traced the threat to Las Cruces. They were able to link the TikTok account, Google account records, and IP address to Dion Lee Torres.

When officers with the Las Cruces Police Department arrived at Torres' address, they saw Torres smoking marijuana and found he had a firearm.

Officer took a loaded firearm, three fully loaded magazines, and ammunition including armor piercing rounds under an Extreme Risk Firearms Protection Order.

Torres was arrested and is facing possession of a firearm by a person who is addicted to or an unlawful user of a controlled substance charges. He is being held at the Dona Ana County Detention Center with no bond. He will remain in jail pending a trial.

The charge carries up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

