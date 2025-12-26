Man arrested for “illegal drone surveillance” near border wall

CD. JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) - The Chihuahua State Secretary of Public Safety announced the arrest of a man in his late 30s after he was found to be conducting illegal surveillance along the border wall with a drone.

Gerardo Adrian F. R., 37, was arrested after Border Patrol agents alerted the Sentinel security system operations in Juarez of an "unauthorized drone flying near the border wall".

Members of the Mexican National Guard, Chihuahua State Secretary of Public Safety and Mexican Military responded to the area near Puerto de Anapra after the technology used in the Sentinel program identified the whereabouts of Gerardo Adrian.

Officers reported he tried to "get rid of binoculars, a drone battery, a pair of replacement drone propellers" at the time of their arrival.

Gerardo Adrian attempted to flee but was officers were able to take him into custody.

He reportedly "threw punches" at the officers and hurled insults at them as well.