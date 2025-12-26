Skip to Content
Teen boy charged in kidnapping of 9 migrants

today at 4:13 PM
Published 3:38 PM

CD. JUAREZ, Chihuahua (KVIA) - The Specialized Unit for Juvenile Criminal Justice of the Northern District Attorney's Office in Chihuahua filed charges against a 17-year-old boy for his alleged participating in the aggravated kidnapping of nine migrants in Juarez.

Investigation reports show that on Dec. 22 the teen along with several other people were guarding nine migrants that were being held against their will.

The group was at a house in the intersection of Villa Union and Cerro Grande streets in the Granja del Rio neighborhood in Juarez.

The teen boy was allegedly in charge of "custodial duties and would threaten the victims with a firearm," according to police reports. The teen would also demand their families deposit sums of money "in exchange for the migrants' release".

State Public Security officials arrested the teen and will be held while the legal process unfolds.

Yvonne Suarez

