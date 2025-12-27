Tony the Tiger and Sun Bowl Association welcome the Arizona State Sun Devils

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - Mariachis and folklorico dancers welcomed the Arizona Sun Devils to the Sun City.

The Sun Bowl Association is hosting the Sun Devils and the Duke Blue Devils for the 92nd Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl.

The game kicks off at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 31 at the Sun Bowl.

This is a rematch from the 2014 Sun Bowl. Arizona State defeated Duke 36-41 on that game.

With Duke being the ACC Champions, this game is the first time the Sun Bowl hosts a conference champion.