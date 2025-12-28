TxDOT crews treat roadways in advance of wintry weather

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - It's that time of year winter when winter has arrived, and according to the National Weather Service in El Paso lower temperatures are headed to the borderland.

Early Saturday morning TxDOT crews were on the roadway prepping for any black ice or freezing.

Crews winterize roads by applying brine, a salt and water mixture.

If you see a plow do not crowd it and keep your distance.

And as always during a winter event only travel if necessary.