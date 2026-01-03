2025 Best Garrison honors go to Fort Bliss

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) - Fort Bliss is recognized as the 2025 U. S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Readiness Best Garrison.

The award celebrates the soldier support and efforts to families, civilian employees, and community partners in the area surround Fort Bliss.

The recognition was posted by Fort Bliss and offered words of gratitude, "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for everything you do to make Fort Bliss the best place to live, work, and train. We're fired up to make 2026 even better."