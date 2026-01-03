Skip to Content
Top Stories

2025 Best Garrison honors go to Fort Bliss

FORT BLISS
By
New
Published 5:38 PM

FORT BLISS, Texas (KVIA) - Fort Bliss is recognized as the 2025 U. S. Army Installation Management Command (IMCOM) Readiness Best Garrison.

The award celebrates the soldier support and efforts to families, civilian employees, and community partners in the area surround Fort Bliss.

The recognition was posted by Fort Bliss and offered words of gratitude, "From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for everything you do to make Fort Bliss the best place to live, work, and train. We're fired up to make 2026 even better."

Fort Bliss

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Yvonne Suarez

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.