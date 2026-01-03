WATCH LIVE: Maduro, wife arrive in New York

STEWAR AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, New York (KVIA) - Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores arrived in New York just minutes ago, according to federal officials.

The pair were captured by members of a U. S. military operation over night and taken from their bedroom in Caracas, Venezuela.

Maduro is facing weapons and drug charges in a federal court in Manhattan early next week.

The charges were outlined in an indictment that was unsealed today by the U.S. Department of Justice. The indictment names the couple and their son, Nicolas as part of a conspiracy to import drugs into the U.S.