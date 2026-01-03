U.S. captures Maduro, what’s next for Venezuela

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVIA) - President Donald J. Trump announced the United States would "run the country of Venezuela" indefinitely after U.S. military forces captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife early Saturday morning.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: "The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement."

President Trump added the U.S. would help rebuild the oil infrastructure of Venezuela and help the "nation get back on track".

A picture showing Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima was posted on Truth Social just hours after videos and photos showing explosions in Caracas, the capital of Venezuela started circulating on social media platforms.

Maduro and his wife were expected to arrive in New York today. Maduro faces drugs and weapons charges. A federal indictment against Maduro, unsealed today, states Maduro "was at the forefront of narco-terrorism" that conspired to import cocaine into the U. S.

A New York federal grand jury handed the indictment in December. It also accuses Maduro of letting drug fueled corruption to benefit his family and members of his cabinet. The indictment names his wife, Cilia, and his son, Nicolas, as part of the conspiracy.

The White House is working with Venezuela's Vice President, Delcy Rodriguez. Trump stated that while she was sworn in as president, she was picked by Maduro. Trump added that she was "quite gracious" when speaking with Secretary of State Marco Rubio and said she "was willing to do what" the U.S. thinks "is necessary to make Venezuela great again."

When asked if he felt that Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado would be able to lead the country, Trump stated, "I think it’d be very tough for her to be the leader. She doesn’t have the support within or the respect within the country. She’s a very nice woman, but she doesn’t have the respect to be leader.” Machado received the Nobel Peace Prize in 2025 for her advocacy in promoting rights for Venezuelans.