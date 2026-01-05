Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz ends reelection bid amid welfare fraud scandal

Originally Published: 05 JAN 26 08:26 ET

Updated: 05 JAN 26 09:09 ET

By Jeff Zeleny, CNN

(CNN) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday that he will not seek reelection to a third term as criticism over a welfare-fraud scandal in his state intensifies.

Walz, the Democratic nominee for vice president in 2024, spent the weekend discussing his plans with friends and advisers, two senior Democrats familiar with the matter told CNN. He met with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Sunday, two sources said, as the Democratic senator considers whether to jump into the race.

In a statement, Walz said, he had “decided to step out of the race and let others worry about the election while I focus on the work.”

CNN has reached out to Walz and Klobuchar for comment.

A deepening federal probe into a sweeping fraud scandal in Minnesota complicated Walz’s bid for an unprecedented third term. He has not been accused of any wrongdoing, but Republicans have sought to blame Walz and Democrats for the massive abuse of taxpayer dollars.

Minnesota officials have until January 9 to provide the Trump administration with information about providers and parents who receive federal funds for child care.

The Trump administration’s demands are the latest step in a yearslong saga that started with investigations into theft of government funds in Minnesota under the Biden administration.

Walz is scheduled to hold a press conference at 11:00 a.m. CT (12:00 p.m. ET) on Monday in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Klobuchar, who was elected to a fourth term in 2024, is a former prosecutor. She serves in Senate leadership, but over the years has privately expressed interest in being governor and serving as a chief executive. She sought the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

