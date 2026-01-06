ABC-7 First Alert: Temperature drop, increased rain chances and strong winds on the way

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- We are under an ABC-7 First alert as multiple weather impacts are expected beginning tomorrow. We will see cooler temperatures amid increased rain chances and accelerated wind gusts.

Today however, we will lean calm. Tuesday morning will start off chilly by lunch El Paso is expected to reach a high of 68, Las Cruces 64.

Wednesday is when the larger impacts are expected to arrive. We will see rain chances climb to 40-50% picking up Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances will decrease but stick around through your Thursday morning.

Along with rain chances Wednesday evening wind gusts are expected to reach 40 mph range.

Temperatures will drop below average following Thursday with Friday morning lows in the 30s and 20 degree lows expected this weekend.