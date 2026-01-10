Four injured in crash along I-10 E at Redd Rd., all lanes closed

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) - El Paso Fire crews responded to a semi roll over crash on I-10 East at Redd Rd. in West El Paso just after 8:40 a.m.

Four people were injured in the crash that blocked traffic causing a back up past I-10 East and Transmountain.

El Paso Police say all lanes are closed at Artcraft with clearing time until further notice.

The four people that were injured were taken to area hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No word yet on cause of the crash.